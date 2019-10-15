Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Shuts down Ducks
Carlo held the Ducks scoreless over his 20:56 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win.
Carlo collected one shot, three hits and a block in the contest. He also skated 4:11 on the penalty kill, holding the Ducks scoreless through four power play opportunities. His defensive skills don't translate well to fantasy, but Carlo's play is critical to the B's success.
