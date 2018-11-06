Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Shuts down the Stars
Carlo threw four hits and blocked one shot as the Bruins beat the Stars 2-1 in overtime on Monday.
Carlo and defensive partner Zdeno Chara both spent over 20:00 on the ice and shut down Dallas' only power play as the Stars' big guns were held off the scoresheet. The 21-year-old also added a shot on goal during the contest.
More News
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Swats two pucks off the goal line•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Rare two-point effort Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Expected back for start of training camp•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Will be ready for training camp•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Ankle surgery goes well•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Out 3-4 months with ankle fracture•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...