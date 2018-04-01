Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Sidelined after suffering injury Saturday
The Bruins relayed Sunday that Carlo is dealing with "lots of swelling" after suffering an apparent lower leg injury Saturday against the Panthers.
While the Bruins have yet to provide definitive information on extent of the blueliner's injury, there have been reports via Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com that Carlo suffered a broken left fibula. For his part, coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledges that "looking at the video, it's probably not going to be good news." For now, we'll consider Carlo out indefinitely. On the plus side, Boston will welcome Zdeno Chara (upper body) back to the team's back line mix Sunday against the Flyers.
More News
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Suffering from broken fibula•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Won't travel with team•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Stretchered off Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Experiencing point drought•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Five helpers in 47 games to date•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Can't buy point•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...