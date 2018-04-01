The Bruins relayed Sunday that Carlo is dealing with "lots of swelling" after suffering an apparent lower leg injury Saturday against the Panthers.

While the Bruins have yet to provide definitive information on extent of the blueliner's injury, there have been reports via Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com that Carlo suffered a broken left fibula. For his part, coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledges that "looking at the video, it's probably not going to be good news." For now, we'll consider Carlo out indefinitely. On the plus side, Boston will welcome Zdeno Chara (upper body) back to the team's back line mix Sunday against the Flyers.