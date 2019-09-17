Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Signs two-year deal
Carlo has signed a two-year deal with the Bruins at an annual cap hit of $2.85 million.
After the Bruins re-signed fellow RFA Charlie McAvoy, Carlo's contract became a priority, and the 22-year-old blueliner ended up signing a bridge deal that is pretty team-friendly, considering Boston's cap situation. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound Carlo isn't much of a fantasy factor, having logged just two goals and 10 points in 72 games last season, but he maintains plenty of value for the B's as a reliable shut-down defender.
