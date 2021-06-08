Carlo (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's Game 6 against the Islanders, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Carlo will miss a third straight contest with his undisclosed injury. The Bruins will be facing elimination Wednesday, so if they're unable to extend the series, Carlo will have to wait for the start of the 2021-22 campaign for his next opportunity to see game action. If that ends up being the case, the 24-year-old blueliner will finish the season having totaled just four points through 27 appearances.