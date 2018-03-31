Carlo required a stretcher to leave the ice after suffering an apparent lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Panthers, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Carlo legged 18:31 before departing the contest and it's safe to assume that he will not return given the nature and timing of the injury. The team should release additional information after the blueliner undergoes more tests, but early indications aren't promising.

