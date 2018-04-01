Carlo (lower body) was diagnosed Saturday with a broken fibula, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The injury originally occurred during the third period Saturday, when Carlo's leg got tangled up below him when he was falling to the ice, and he'll almost certainly be out for the remainder of the regular season -- but depending on his recovery timetable and Boston's playoff run, he could certainly return in 2017-18. With Zdeno Chara (upper body) and Charlie McAvoy (knee) both sidelined as well, Boston could be forced to call up a defensemen from AHL Providence to fill his spot in the lineup, if neither are ready Sunday against Philadelphia.