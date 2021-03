Carlo (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Carlo was hospitalized after a hard hit from Tom Wilson last Friday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy already gave Carlo a timeline of week-to-week going forward, but the defenseman's move to injured reserve opens up a roster spot for the Bruins. Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore figure to fill in on the third pairing to cover Carlo's absence.