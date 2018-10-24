Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Swats two pucks off the goal line
Carlo saved the day twice in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators as he batted away two shots before they crossed the goal line.
Carlo has stepped up his game since both Kevan Miller and Charlie McAvoy went down due to injury and has been the Bruins most reliable defenseman. His 28:28 in ice time on Tuesday is the highest in his career as he also finished the game with a shot, four hits, and two blocks.
