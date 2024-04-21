Carlo scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Carlo sat out the Bruins' regular-season finale amid a 16-game point drought. Whether it was an injury or just a mental reset, he was solid in Saturday's playoff opener -- his second-period tally was the game-winning goal. Carlo had 14 points, 140 hits and 140 blocked shots over 76 regular-season outings, in line with his production from previous years. He's mostly on the ice for his defense, so any offense from the 27-year-old defenseman is a bonus.