There's no timetable for Carlo (upper body) to return to action, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

At this stage, Carlo is more week-to-week than day-to-day, the result of a hit that he absorbed last Friday against the Capitals. Prior to his injury, the 24-year-old was providing the Bruins with strong shut-down work on defense, while also chipping in two goals and three points in 21 games.