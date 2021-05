Carlo (oblique) is expected to be activated from IR for Tuesday night's game against New Jersey.

The Bruins also play New Jersey on Monday, but have elected not to bring Carlo back for the front end of the back-to-back contests. Prior to his latest absence, Carlo notched just one goal and three points in 23 games, but the 6-foot-5, 227-pounder's value to his team rests primarily in his shut-down ability.