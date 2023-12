Carlo recorded two shots and four blocked shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks

In the past nine games, Carlo has recorded a total of 26 hits and blocked shots. He's recorded two points (one goal and one assist) and 11 shots in this span. The 27-year-old has averaged 19:37 of ice time in this span and will continue to play on the second defensive pairing with Matt Grzelcyk.