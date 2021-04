Carlo (upper body) is considered week-to-week by the Bruins.

Per a statement released by the Bruins, Carlo, who suffered an upper-body injury April 1, will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Prior to his recent injury setback, Carlo recorded two goals and three points in 23 games. Despite his modest numbers, Carlo is a key member of Boston's back line corps, with the 6-foot-5, 227-pounder relied on heavily by the team as a shut-down presence.