Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Will be ready for training camp
Carlo's recovery from a broken fibula is going well, Mark Garbino of the Bruins' official site reports. "It's going great," Carlo said of his recovery from the March 31 injury. "I feel fantastic. Once I start walking in another week, then we'll build our way up from there."
Meanwhile, Carlo relayed that he "absolutely" will be ready for the start of training camp in advance of the 2018-19 campaign. Prior to his injury, the 21-year-old logged six helpers and 45 PIM in 76 games. While his play was uneven at times, Carlo was playing some of his best hockey as a pro before being knocked out for the season. Looking ahead, Carlo is in line to reclaim a regular role on the Bruins' blue line next season. The 6-foot-5, 208-pounder doesn't profile as a force on offense, but he does have enough skill to easily eclipse his 2017-18 numbers as he continues to contribute a solid level of shut-down play.
More News
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Ankle surgery goes well
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Out 3-4 months with ankle fracture
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Sidelined after suffering injury Saturday
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Suffering from broken fibula
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Won't travel with team
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Stretchered off Saturday
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...