Carlo's recovery from a broken fibula is going well, Mark Garbino of the Bruins' official site reports. "It's going great," Carlo said of his recovery from the March 31 injury. "I feel fantastic. Once I start walking in another week, then we'll build our way up from there."

Meanwhile, Carlo relayed that he "absolutely" will be ready for the start of training camp in advance of the 2018-19 campaign. Prior to his injury, the 21-year-old logged six helpers and 45 PIM in 76 games. While his play was uneven at times, Carlo was playing some of his best hockey as a pro before being knocked out for the season. Looking ahead, Carlo is in line to reclaim a regular role on the Bruins' blue line next season. The 6-foot-5, 208-pounder doesn't profile as a force on offense, but he does have enough skill to easily eclipse his 2017-18 numbers as he continues to contribute a solid level of shut-down play.