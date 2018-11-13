Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Won't get green light to play Wednesday
Carlo (upper body) will not play Wednesday against the Avalanche.
Carlo didn't travel for the beginning of a four-game road trip, but so far, the Bruins have been reluctant to rule him out for any of the three subsequent contests against the Stars, Coyotes or Red Wings. Jakub Zboril has been called up from AHL Providence as a reinforcement option with Carlo out of commission.
