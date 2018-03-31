Carlo (lower body) won't travel to Philadelphia for Sunday's game against the Flyers, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.

This news comes as no surprise considering Carlo had to be stretchered off the ice after suffering an apparent lower-body injury during Saturday's 5-1 win over the Panthers. The severity of Carlo's injury has yet to be determined, but it appears as though the 21-year-old blueliner may be facing a long-term absence.