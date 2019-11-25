Bruins' Brendan Gaunce: Climbs to big club
The Bruins recalled Gaunce from AHL Providence on Monday.
Gaunce has been impressive with Providence this year, posting 11 points and a plus-8 rating over 14 contests. The 25-year-old hasn't lived up to being picked in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft, as he's registered just 15 points over 117 games at the top level. It's unsettled whether Gaunce will enter the lineup Tuesday against the Canadiens.
