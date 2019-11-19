Bruins' Brendan Gaunce: Heads back to bus league
The Bruins assigned Gaunce to AHL Providence on Tuesday.
Gaunce was brought up in case either Patrice Bergeron (lower body) or Jake DeBrusk (lower body) was unable to go, and his shipment back to the AHL signals one or both should be ready. The 25-year-old's Bruins debut will be put on hold as he looks to build on seven points in 11 minor-league games this year.
