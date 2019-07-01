The Bruins have signed Gaunce to a one-year, two-way deal with an NHL cap hit of $700,000.

The 25-year-old hasn't produced much offense at the NHL level (six goals and 15 points in 117 games to date), but the 2012 first-rounder gives the Bruins some added size (he's 6-foot-2, 217 pounds) to their depth forward corps and will be a candidate for bottom-six duty with the team in 2019-20.