Bruins' Brendan Gaunce: Signs two-way deal
The Bruins have signed Gaunce to a one-year, two-way deal with an NHL cap hit of $700,000.
The 25-year-old hasn't produced much offense at the NHL level (six goals and 15 points in 117 games to date), but the 2012 first-rounder gives the Bruins some added size (he's 6-foot-2, 217 pounds) to their depth forward corps and will be a candidate for bottom-six duty with the team in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...