Skip to Main Content
SportsNhl
Hockey
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Bruins' Brendan Gaunce: Signs with Boston

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Gaunce signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday.

Gaunce has made double-digit appearances in the NHL in each of the last three regular seasons. Across 25 regular-season games with Columbus during the 2025-26 campaign, he recorded two goals, four assists, 44 hits, 21 blocked shots and 12 PIM while averaging 11:54 of ice time. While he could spend most of his time in the minors with his new club, Gaunce will likely be an option to provide depth if the Bruins deal with injuries at some point.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!