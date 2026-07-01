Bruins' Brendan Gaunce: Signs with Boston

Gaunce signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday.

Gaunce has made double-digit appearances in the NHL in each of the last three regular seasons. Across 25 regular-season games with Columbus during the 2025-26 campaign, he recorded two goals, four assists, 44 hits, 21 blocked shots and 12 PIM while averaging 11:54 of ice time. While he could spend most of his time in the minors with his new club, Gaunce will likely be an option to provide depth if the Bruins deal with injuries at some point.