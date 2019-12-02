Bruins' Brendan Gaunce: Ushered to minors
The Bruins reassigned Gaunce to AHL Providence on Monday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.
Gaunce suited up in one game during this NHL stint, logging 9:10 of ice time and dishing out an assist. Despite the solid performance, it appears Patrice Bergeron (lower body) could return soon, so Gaunce will continue to develop in the minors
