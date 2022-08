Harrison agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Monday.

Harrison -- who was selected by the Bruins in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft -- registered 27 goals and 34 helpers in 65 games for OHL Oshawa this past season. The 19-year-old center will likely take part in training camp this fall but figures to spend the year playing in juniors again, though he could ink up with AHL Providence after Oshawa's season wraps up.