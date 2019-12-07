Play

Ritchie (infection) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Avalanche, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Ritchie has been sidelined with an infection since Nov. 23 but will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the high-powered Avalanche. Even with his return, Ritchie remains off the fantasy radar in most leagues given his four points through 15 appearances.

