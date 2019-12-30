Play

Ritchie had a game-high six hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

After being a healthy scratch last game, Ritchie returned to the lineup with a physical effort. However, his tripping penalty with four minutes left in the game couldn't have pleased head coach Bruce Cassidy. Ritchie will likely continue to rotate in and out of the lineup with Par Lindholm and David Backes.

