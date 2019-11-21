Bruins' Brett Ritchie: Back on shelf
Ritchie will miss Thursday's matchup with Buffalo after his upper-body issue returned.
Coach Bruce Cassidy didn't provide an update on how long this latest problem might keep Ritchie out. The winger is currently bogged down in a six-game pointless streak dating back to Oct. 22 versus the Maple Leafs. If he can get healthy and reclaim a top-six role, the 26-year-old has a chance to challenge for his career-best point total from 2016-17 (24).
