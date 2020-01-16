Ritchie has cleared waivers and is slated to head to AHL Providence, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

In 27 games with Boston, Ritchie recorded two goals and six points to go along with 21 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, who the Bruins hoped would add more physicality up front, will now look to pick up the pace at the AHL level and if he does, he'll be a candidate for a recall.