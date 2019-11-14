Play

Ritchie (upper body) could return to the lineup versus Washington on Saturday.

While the news does rule Ritchie out for Friday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, it's a step in the right direction. It will be the fourth straight game on the sidelines for the winger. Recent call-up Trent Frederic will be forced into the lineup in Ritichie's absence.

