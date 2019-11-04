Ritchie (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Monday's clash with the Penguins.

Ritchie returns after missing just one-game due to his undisclosed injury. The winger figures to slot into a third-line role alongside Anders Bjork and Charlie Coyle. The Ontario native notched one goal, one assist and 15 PIM in his previous five games and could be a sneaky depth option in certain fantasy formats.