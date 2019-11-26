Play

Ritchie (infection) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Now that he's on IR, Ritchie will miss Boston's next three games at a minimum, but at this point there's no telling when he might be cleared to return. Either way, the 26-year-old winger has only picked up four games in 15 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.

