Ritchie (infection) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Now that he's on IR, Ritchie will miss Boston's next three games at a minimum, but at this point there's no telling when he might be cleared to return. Either way, the 26-year-old winger has only picked up four games in 15 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.