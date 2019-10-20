Ritchie dished out an assist on the man advantage in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto.

It was Ritchie's second point of the season through seven games. While on the second power-play unit, Ritchie managed to find Danton Heinen in front of the net for his first assist since Dec. 3. He skated 9:40 in the contest, recording one shot and three hits.