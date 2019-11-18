Bruins' Brett Ritchie: Ready to return Tuesday
Ritchie (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game against the Devils, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
After watching the last five games from the press box, the 26-year-old will return to the bottom six for the Eastern Conference clash. Ritchie offers little in terms of fantasy upside, as he's posted just three points through 13 games, but he adds a valuable physical presence with 36 hits in that span.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.