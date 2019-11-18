Play

Ritchie (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game against the Devils, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

After watching the last five games from the press box, the 26-year-old will return to the bottom six for the Eastern Conference clash. Ritchie offers little in terms of fantasy upside, as he's posted just three points through 13 games, but he adds a valuable physical presence with 36 hits in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories