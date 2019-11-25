Bruins' Brett Ritchie: Ruled out next two games
Ritchie (infection) will miss the Bruins' two-game road trip versus Montreal and Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Ritchie continues to be plagued by an infection issue that has caused him to miss six of the team's last eight contests. While coach Bruce Cassidy didn't comment on Ritchie's availability past the next two games, according to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe, the winger could be facing a longer term absence in order to get the issue under control.
