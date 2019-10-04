Ritchie opened the scoring only a minute into Thursday's 2-1 win over Dallas.

The Bruins didn't plan to have Ritchie in the lineup, but a nagging injury to David Krejci slotted the former Star into the game on the third line. The move paid off almost immediately as Ritchie scored on the first shot of the game. It is a good start to the season for Ritchie, who scored only four goals last season.