Bruins' Brett Ritchie: Scratched against Panthers
Ritchie will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Panthers, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Ritchie has played in four games since returning from an infection, posting zero points and a minus-4 rating. The Bruins have lost four straight games in regulation, so it appears Ritchie will endure a press-box stint as coach Bruce Cassidy mixes up the lines to help the team get back on track. Charlie Coyle is expected to flank the second line for Saturday's game.
