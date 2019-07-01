Ritchie agreed to terms on a one-year, $1 million contract with Boston on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Ritchie bounced in and out of the lineup for Dallas last season, as he appeared in just 53 games. When he was in the lineup, the winger tallied a mere four goals and two assists. The Ontario native's primary fantasy value comes in the form of hits, as he racked up 126 in 2018-19 and should deliver punishment in a fourth-line checking role for Boston.