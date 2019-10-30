Bruins' Brett Ritchie: Sent off early
Ritchie collected a shot, three hits and 15 penalty minutes in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Things got chippy in the third period as the Bruins were already winning 5-1 going into the second intermission. With eight minutes left in the game, Ritchie dropped the gloves with Barclay Goodrow and the referees tacked on game misconducts to keep the game from going out of hand. Ritchie was brought in to play heavy and is doing just that, as he is second on the team with 23 hits through 11 games.
