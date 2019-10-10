Ritchie will be a healthy scratch Thursday night against the Avalanche, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

He'll be squeezed out of the lineup due to the return to action of Joakim Nordstrom. Ritchie scored a goal against the Stars (his former team) in the Bruins' season opener last Thursday, but he was down to 8:38 worth of ice time Tuesday against the Golden Knights. Until the Bruins' next injury up front, it looks like Ritchie and Par Lindholm will serve as the team's spare forwards.