Bruins' Brett Ritchie: Set to be a healthy scratch
Ritchie will be a healthy scratch Thursday night against the Avalanche, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
He'll be squeezed out of the lineup due to the return to action of Joakim Nordstrom. Ritchie scored a goal against the Stars (his former team) in the Bruins' season opener last Thursday, but he was down to 8:38 worth of ice time Tuesday against the Golden Knights. Until the Bruins' next injury up front, it looks like Ritchie and Par Lindholm will serve as the team's spare forwards.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.