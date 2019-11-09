Bruins' Brett Ritchie: Sitting out with injury Friday
Ritchie (upper body) will not play in Friday's game versus the Red Wings.
The nature of Ritchie's injury is currently unknown. He recently missed one contest with an undisclosed injury earlier in November. With Ritchie out, the Bruins will use seven defensemen as Steve Kampfer will play.
