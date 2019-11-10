Bruins' Brett Ritchie: Still unable to play
Ritchie (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against Philidelphia, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Ritchie was a late scratch from Friday's game against Detroit, and will continue to manage the upper-body injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy said he likely won't be an option to re-insert into the lineup until next weekend. In any event, he'll be replaced Par Lindholm (upper body) and Joakim Nordstrom (infection), both of whom will return to the lineup after absences.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.