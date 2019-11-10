Ritchie (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against Philidelphia, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Ritchie was a late scratch from Friday's game against Detroit, and will continue to manage the upper-body injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy said he likely won't be an option to re-insert into the lineup until next weekend. In any event, he'll be replaced Par Lindholm (upper body) and Joakim Nordstrom (infection), both of whom will return to the lineup after absences.