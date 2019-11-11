Play

Ritchie (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Ritchie will remain on the shelf for a third straight contest, and coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't know when he'll be ready. David Backes (upper body) is out as well, so Zachary Senyshyn will remain with the big club and slot in on the third line.

More News
Our Latest Stories