Bruins' Brett Ritchie: Waived by Boston
The Bruins placed Ritchie on waivers Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Ritchie's only notched two assists while averaging under 10 minutes of ice time per contest in his last eight appearances, so this move doesn't come as a huge surprise. The 26-year-old winger will likely be assigned to Boston's minor-league affiliate if he passes through waivers.
