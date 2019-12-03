Bruins' Brett Ritchie: Won't play Tuesday
Ritchie (infection) will not be in the lineup against Carolina on Tuesday, despite coach Bruce Cassidy indicating the winger is healthy.
Until the Bruins are ready to reinsert Ritchie into the lineup, he will remain on injured reserve. Once ready to play, 26-year-old will likely have to beat out Joakim Nordstrom or David Backes for a bottom-six role. Once John Moore (shoulder) is added to the lineup as well, the club will need to make a move to activate Ritchie.
