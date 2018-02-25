Gionta signed a one-year contract worth $700,000 with Boston on Sunday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

It seemed like Gionta's plan was to always return to the NHL after competing with Team USA at the Olympics, and he's finally found his suitor. The 39-year-old wasn't able to post any points through five games at the Olympic level, but was able to log 35 points in 82 games last season in Buffalo. Nonetheless, Gionta likely won't see more than a bottom six role in Boston.