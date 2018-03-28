Bruins' Brian Gionta: Production slows down
Gionta logged 12:06 worth of ice time, including 3:06 on the power play in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Jets.
After charging out of the gate with six points in his first five games as a Bruin, Gionta has now gone nine straight outings without recording a point. Though the 39-year-old forward has cooled off, he's been a solid addition to a banged-up Bruins' squad and has likely earned himself consideration for a lineup spot up front for the team's playoff drive, even as Boston's injured players gradually return to action.
