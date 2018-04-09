Gionta recorded two goals and seven points in 20 games for the Bruins this past season.

The 39-year-old caught on with Boston after representing Team USA at the Olympics. Gionta's arrival helped the Bruins weather a series of injuries up front, but as the team heads into the postseason, the veteran forward's lineup status isn't firmly entrenched. Gionta is slated to become an unrestricted free agent upon completion of the current campaign.