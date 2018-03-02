Gionta had two assists -- including one on the power play -- in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.

Making his season debut after signing with Boston following the Olympics, the 39-year-old Gionta showed that he's still got plenty left in the tank. The Rochester native should benefit from a lack of early-season wear-and-tear, and Gionta could be worth a pickup if he can replicate this effort moving forward.