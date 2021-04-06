site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Bruins' Callum Booth: Added to taxi squad
Booth was promoted to the taxi squad Monday, per CapFriendly.
Booth was sent to AHL Providence on Monday but later added back to the taxi squad as an insurance body.
