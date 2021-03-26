site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Bruins' Callum Booth: Joins taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Booth was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Booth's time on the taxi squad will likely keep his as the Bruins' emergency depth option in goal.
