Booth signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday.

Booth spent the majority of the 2019-20 season in the ECHL, and only appeared in one game with AHL Charlotte, but the Bruins evidently believe the 23-year-old backstop is capable of being an AHL regular. Still, it would take extraordinary circumstances for Booth to earn a call-up to the big club in 2020-21.